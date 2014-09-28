Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs on eight hits in seven innings and was tagged with the loss as he ended the year 6-14. “I thought he pitched great,” manager Mike Redmond said. “I thought he pitched really well. It is nice to see him finish up on a good note. He pitched well enough to win that ballgame.”

RHP Henderson Alvarez will pitch the last game of the season for the second year in a row. Last year he threw a no-hitter on the last day against the Detroit Tigers. He is coming off a game Tuesday in which he threw 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball against the Philadelphia Phillies. He is 12-6 with a 2.70 ERA.

2B Donovan Solano had all three hits for the Marlins in the first game Friday against starter Doug Fister and entered Saturday with an average of .257 this year before going hitless in his first three at-bats. He led off the ninth Saturday with a groundout in the 5-1 loss.

1B Justin Bour, who grew up in Centreville, Va., started at first base again Saturday after playing in both games of the day-night doubleheader on Friday in his first trip to Nationals Park. He said he had several family and friends at the series this weekend and many are fans of the Nationals. He was hitless in his first three at-bats then faced Drew Storen in the ninth and got a single in the 5-1 loss.