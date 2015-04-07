Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Aaron Crow, 28, is out for the season due to Tommy John surgery, a substantial blow to the Marlins, who had counted on him to pitch heavy innings out of the bullpen. Crow, who got hurt this spring, was an MLB All-Star as a rookie in 2011 with the Kansas City Royals. But his numbers have declined by a little each year since, and he was left off the Royals’ postseason roster last season. Now comes the injury, clearly the biggest setback in his once-promising career.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who was a hard-luck 2-1 loser on Monday, became the first Venezuelan-born pitcher to start on Opening Day for the Marlins. But he is not the first Venezuelan-born pitcher to have that distinction in the majors. In fact, at least one pitcher from his country has had that honor every year since 2001. That includes Felix Hernandez, who has done it seven years in a row. On Monday, Alvarez allowed just two runs in seven innings. He also scored his team’s only run after leading the two-out rally with a double.

RHP Jarred Cosart dealt with a lot in spring training, including an MLB probe into his alleged gambling activities and a blister that forced him to miss one start. But Cosart finished the spring strong, pitching six scoreless innings of one-hit ball against the Nationals in his final appearance of the exhibition season. One day later, MLB announced that Cosart had not bet on baseball and would not be suspended. He was fined, however, for gambling with a bookie on other sports.

RHP Mat Latos will start Tuesday’s game against Atlanta. This will be Latos’ debut with Miami, but he has plenty of experience and is 3-3 with a 3.28 ERA in his career against Atlanta. For his career overall, Latos is 60-45 with 3.34 ERA, but he was hurt most of last season and went just 5-5. He must prove he can stay healthy and regain his front-line-starter status.

RF Giancarlo Stanton’s first game since signing his big contract and his first game since getting hit in the face with a pitch was not a success. Stanton went 1-for-4 and struck out in the ninth with his team trying to rally. By the way, despite signing an MLB-record 13-year, $325 million contract extension in the offseason, Stanton is not the highest paid Marlins player. Because the contract is back-loaded, there are actually six Marlins who are making more than Stanton’s 2015 salary of $6.5 million.