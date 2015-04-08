Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler starts Wednesday as he tries to keep Atlanta from sweeping his Marlins. Koehler is 0-2 with a 3.15 ERA in nine career outings against Atlanta, including six starts. But Koehler is coming off a career year in which he went 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA. That may not sound like a lot, but it lifted Koehler from a guy who was teetering between the minors and majors. Now he is a legit MLB starting pitcher.

INF/OF Donovan Solano, who made the Marlins as a utility man -- playing second base, third base, shortstop and left field -- came up big in the fifth inning on Tuesday. He hit an RBI triple to right-center, sparking a two-run rally. Solano, 27, was in this same role last year, is now solidly entrenched as a key member of the Miami bench.

1B Michael Morse went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Tuesday and is batting .125 in two games. He did hit a deep fly that was caught near the warning track in center field. Morse, though, is a proven hitter whose main problem over the years has been injuries. This year, he will get time to rest -- the Marlins have made that clear. Morse could have a big year in the middle of the Marlins’ lineup -- if he stays healthy.

RHP Mat Latos, who made his debut with the Marlins on Tuesday vs. Atlanta, lasted just two-thirds of an inning as Miami’s starter, allowing six hits, two walks, one wild pitch and seven runs, all earned. His ERA is 94.50. Of the two outs Latos recorded, one was on a sacrifice bunt.