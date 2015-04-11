FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
April 11, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who had failed to get a hit in his first three starts this season, finally came through Friday, getting an RBI double during the Marlins’ six-run fourth inning. It was his only hit of the night, but the Marlins are hoping it is the start of something good for their shortstop.

RHP Jarred Cosart will make his first start of the season on Saturday against Tampa Bay. He dealt with a lot in spring training, including an MLB probe into his alleged gambling activities and a blister that forced him to miss one start. But Cosart finished the spring strong, pitching six scoreless innings of one-hit ball against the Nationals in his final appearance of the exhibition season. One day later, MLB announced that Cosart had not bet on baseball and would not be suspended. He was fined, however, for gambling with a bookie on other sports. “I kind of feel like a new person,” Cosart said on Friday when asked about the investigation being behind him.

RHP Dan Haren made his Marlins debut on Friday, and he got a no-decision. Haren entered Friday with a 7-4 record and a 3.01 ERA in his career vs. Tampa Bay, and he was again effective against the Rays. On Friday, Haren allowed four hits, no walks and one run in six innings.

1B Michael Morse, the Marlins’ clean-up hitter, entered Friday with no RBIs and just a .250 batting average. But he busted out early Friday with a two-out, two-strike RBI single in the first inning. Morse added an RBI single in the fourth.

