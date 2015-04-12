Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went hitless Saturday for the first time this season, going 0-for-4 on four groundouts -- twice to shortstop and once each to second and the pitcher. He had batted .353 through the first four games and was 3-of-5 the night before with four runs scored.

RHP Henderson Alvarez had tough luck in his first start of the season. He gave up only six hits and two earned runs in going seven innings in the opener against Atlanta, but was the victim of no support when the Marlins managed only one run off RHP Julio Teheran of the Braves in the 2-1 defeat.

RHP Jarred Cosart might have deserved a better fate in his season debut Saturday. He went six innings against the Rays and gave up only three hits. Unfortunately for him, one was triple by SS Asdrubal Cabrera followed by an RBI double by 3B Evan Longoria in the sixth that put him on the hook for the loss.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who led the National League in home runs with 37 in just 145 games a year go, is still looking for his first round-tripper after five games. He was 0-for-4 against the Rays Saturday after getting two hits, including a double for his only extra-base hit of the season, the night before.