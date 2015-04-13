Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF Jordany Valdespin could be in line for a call-up from Triple-A after INF/OF Don Kelly’s finger injury. Coming out of spring training, Valdespin lost out on his effort to make the Marlins as a utility infielder who can also play the outfield, pinch-run and pinch-hit. Valdespin had a terrific spring, hitting .378 with a team-high four triples. He is a lefty hitter with speed and some pop in his bat.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-2, 4.50 ERA) took the loss on Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing seven hits, one walk and four runs in five innings. Alvarez was doing fine -- just one run allowed -- until he got beat by Rays left fielder David DeJesus on an 0-2 pitch for a three-run homer. Alvarez’s best moment on Sunday came in the fourth inning after he had allowed single and a double, putting runners on second and third with no outs in a 1-0 game. Alvarez got the next two batters to hit slow rollers around the mound area, and he showed his athleticism by quickly getting to those balls to throw both batters out. Overall, it was not a good day for Alvarez, but it might have turned out much better had he made a better 0-2 pitch to DeJesus.

C J.T. Realmuto, the Marlins’ top hitting prospect, is waiting his turn at Triple-A New Orleans and could get a call now that Marlins backup catcher Jeff Mathis is headed to the disabled list. Playing his second straight year for Double-A Jacksonville, Realmuto set several career highs, including batting average (.299), on-base percentage (.369), slugging (.461), doubles (25), triples (6), steals (18) and RBIs (62). That earned him the Marlins’ Minor League Player of the Year award.

INF/OF Don Kelly, 35, made his first start as a Marlins player on Sunday. Kelly, however, left the game in the third inning due to a fracture on the fourth finger of his right hand and was replaced by INF Donovan Solano. Coming out of spring training, Kelly made the Marlins’ team in a bit of a surprise as the 25th man. One of his attributes is his versatility. He is the only active player in the majors who has played all nine positions. But Kelly, who was hurt while fielding a ground ball, is now headed to the disabled list.

C Jeff Mathis left Sunday’s game due to a fracture of the fourth finger on his right hand and will be put on the disabled list. Mathis, the Marlins’ backup, is not regarded as a good MLB hitter but is instead known for his defense. The Marlins are expected to call up highly regarded rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto.

RHP Mat Latos has to expect that things will get better. With a 94.50 ERA after making his Marlins’ debut last week, things could hardly get worse. At least Latos gets a chance to avenge his loss by potentially beating the Atlanta Braves, the team that left him “embarrassed” after last week’s loss in which he allowed seven runs -- all earned -- in two-thirds of an inning. In nine career games against Atlanta, Latos is 3-4 with a 4.56 ERA.