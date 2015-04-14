Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans as a temporary replacement for RHP David Phelps, who is away on paternity leave. Urena, considered one of the franchise’s top prospects, was 13-8 with a 3.33 ERA for Double-A Jacksonville in 2014. Urena won his first start at New Orleans, allowing one run in six innings with five strikeouts.

RHP Aaron Crow was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on April 12, opening a spot on the Marlins’ 40-man roster for INF Reid Brignac. Crow underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 8.

RHP Tom Koehler (0-1, 3.00 ERA) is still looking for his first win against Atlanta. Koehler lost his first start of the season to the Braves, despite allowing only two runs over six innings in his only appearance against them. Koehler is 0-3 with a 3.13 ERA against Atlanta over his career with 44 strikeouts and 17 walks in 46 innings.

RHP David Phelps was placed on paternity leave by the Marlins on Monday. Through two appearances this season, he has allowed four runs in a total of one inning.

RHP Henderson Alvarez was placed on the 15-day disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation. In his first two starts this season, Alvarez was 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA. He struck out five and walked one in 12 innings, with the opposition hitting .277 against him. It marks the third time that Alvarez has gone on the DL.

RHP Carter Capps was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans when the team placed RHP Henderson Alvarez on the 15-day disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation. Capps is expected to pitch out of the bullpen, with LHP Brad Hand moving into the rotation. In 2014, Capps was 0-0 with a 3.98 for the Marlins, with 25 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings. In two games at New Orleans this season, he was 0-1 with an 18.00 ERA, having allowed two runs in one inning. Capps pitched a scoreless inning for Miami on Monday.

C J.T. Realmuto was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans when the team placed C Jeff Mathis on the 15-day disabled list with a fractured finger. Realmuto, a third-round draft pick in 2010, hit .241 with nine RBIs in 11 games for the Marlins in 2014. He batted .299 with eight homers and 62 RBIs for Double-A Jacksonville last year and was 5-for-13 (.385) in his first three games with Triple-A New Orleans this season.

INF/OF Don Kelly (fractured right ring finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He was 0-for-1 in two games for Miami this season.

C Jeff Mathis went on the 15-day disabled list due to a fracture of his right ring finger. The timetable for his return is uncertain. He was 0-for-5 through three games this season.

INF Reid Brignac had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans. The seven-year veteran, who can play second base, shortstop and third base, spent 2014 with Philadelphia and hit .222 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 37 games. He was 2-for-10 in three games with New Orleans.

RHP Mat Latos (0-2) was better than his first start, when he allowed seven runs without getting out of the first inning, but he was not sharp Monday against Atlanta. Latos lasted only four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. He was able to lower his ERA from 94.50 to 17.36.