Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps will come off the paternity list and start for the Marlins against the Mets in New York on Friday. He is joining the rotation as a replacement for RHP Henderson Alvarez, placed on the disabled list Monday because of a tender elbow. Phelps has pitched twice in relief, allowing four runs in a total of one inning. Phelps returned home to Pittsburgh on Monday but missed the birth of son Jack by about a half-hour.

LF Christian Yelich, who landed hard after a circus catch Monday, was scratched from the lineup Tuesday because of a tight back. He could miss a few days. “I think it’s something that has kind of been lingering for a day or so,” manager Mike Redmond said. “That play probably didn’t help it.” Yelich is hitting .259 with a .355 on-base percentage and four RBIs. “Right now, we’re just treating it as a day-to-day thing,” Redmond said.

OF Ichiro Suzuki, who subbed for CF Marcell Ozuna on Sunday, got his second start of the season Tuesday as a replacement for LF Christian Yelich. He went 1-for-4 and scored two runs, making him 2-for-8 on the season. “We weren’t sure how it was going to happen, where we would get him into games,” manager Mike Redmond said. “As you see, there have been places where we can plug him in. What he brings to our ballclub is huge.”

RHP Dan Haren faces the Braves on Wednesday in the series finale at Atlanta after allowing just one run over six innings against Tampa Bay in his first start for the Marlins. He allowed four hits, including a homer, walked none and struck out two. Haren has quality starts in his past three outings against the Braves while pitching for the Nationals and Dodgers, allowing just three earned runs over 20 innings. He is 6-2 lifetime versus the Braves.

RF Giancarlo Stanton snapped an 0-for-12 slump by going 3-for-3 with two walks while driving in four runs as the Marlins beat the Braves 8-2 Tuesday. He also scored twice. Stanton doubled home two insurance runs in the eighth inning against LHP Andrew McKirahan not wearing the protective facemask on his batting helmet after being beaned last season. Stanton said he will continue to wear the mask “for the most part” against righties.