Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, scored two runs, drove in three and hit his first home run of the season to celebrate his 26th birthday on Wednesday. Since opening the season 1-for-22, Hechavarria is 7-for-11 in his last three games and improved his batting average to .242.

2B Dee Gordon was 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Wednesday and has hit safely in his last eight games against the Braves. Gordon has hit safely in eight of nine games this season and has accounted for 13 of Miami’s 34 runs. He upped his batting average to .378.

RHP Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless inning on Wednesday. It was the first time in three appearances that he has not allowed a run. Cishek struck out one in the hitless frame and lowered his ERA to 19.29.

RHP David Phelps was activated off the paternity list on Wednesday and will start for the Marlins against the Mets in New York on Friday.

RHP Carter Capps was optioned to the New Orleans Zephyrs. He pitched one inning this season and did not give up any hits or runs.

RHP Jarred Cosart (0-1, 1.50 ERA) will get his second start of the season. He allowed only one hit in six well pitched innings against Tampa Bay on April 11, a 2-0 loss. Cosart has made only one appearance against the Mets in his career and received no decision. He allowed five hits and struck out five in six innings against New York in 2014.

C J.T. Realmuto got his first start of the season since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs.

RHP Dan Haren (1-0) started slowly and threw 28 pitches in the first inning Wednesday. But the veteran right-hander settled down and pitched seven innings and allowed three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts. Two of the hits allowed were solo home runs, and the Braves otherwise had only one runner reach second base.

3B Martin Prado, a former Atlanta Brave, saw his eight-game hitting streak at Turner Field end with an 0-for-3 effort on Wednesday. Prado walked, but was erased in a double play, and was called out on strikes.