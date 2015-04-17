Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps will hope his second career start against the New York Mets goes much better than his first. He takes the mound Friday night in the second game of a four-game series at Citi Field. Phelps, who the Marlins acquired from the Yankees in December, gave up five runs (four earned) in just one-third of an inning in his lone appearance for the Yankees on May 29, 2013, when he took the loss as the Yankees fell 9-4 at Yankee Stadium. This will be Phelps’ first start for the Marlins. He made two relief appearances in the first week of the season and gave up four runs over an inning of work. Phelps was activated from the paternity list on Thursday following the birth of his third child.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to begin a throwing program before the Marlins return home from a 10-game road trip on Apr. 24. Alvarez was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, one day after he gave up four runs over five innings in taking the loss as the Marlins fell to the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-5. The Marlins are hopeful Alvarez will be able to return when first eligible or shortly thereafter. He is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts this season.

LF Christian Yelich returned to the Marlins’ lineup Thursday after missing two games with a tight back and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-5 loss to the Mets. Yelich is batting .258 with four RBIs and a stolen base this season.

INF/OF Don Kelly (broken right ring finger) will not need surgery to repair an injury he suffered Sunday. Kelly was hurt fielding a ground ball in the third inning of the Marlins’ 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He is hitless in his lone at-bat this season.

C Jeff Mathis (broken right ring finger) will not need surgery to repair an injury he suffered Sunday. Mathis was hurt when he was hit by a foul tip in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He is hitless in five at-bats this season.

RF Giancarlo Stanton became the Marlins’ all-time leading home run hitter Thursday, when he hit a two-run shot in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to the Mets. The homer was the first of the season for Stanton and the 155th of his career, which broke a tie with former Marlins second baseman Dan Uggla atop the franchise’s leader board. If all goes according to plan, Stanton will have the record for a very long time after signing a 13-year, $325 million contract extension last November that could keep him in a Marlins uniform until at least 2027. Stanton is hitting .242 with nine RBIs this season.