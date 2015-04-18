Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps lasted just 4 2/3 innings Friday. His second career start against the New York Mets wasn’t much better than his first when he lasted one-third of an inning, allowing four runs on May 29, 2013. The start was Phelps’ first for the Marlins. He made two relief appearances in the first week of the season and gave up four runs over an inning of work. Phelps was activated from the paternity list on Thursday following the birth of his third child.

C J.T. Realmuto made his third start of the season on Friday, taking over for the struggling Jarrod Saltalamaccia, who is hitting .091. Realmuto went 1-for-3 with his second double of the season. Miami manager Mike Richmond, a former catcher, said he liked that Saltalamaccia was angry about sitting out. “I would hope he would be,” Richmond said. “We have to find a way to get him going.”

3B Martin Prado was 2-for-4 Friday. He’s batting .413 (19-for-46) in his last 13 games at Citi Field, with three doubles, a triple two home runs and 10 RBIs.

OF Giancarlo Stanton hit a towering solo home run to account for the Marlins lone run Friday. It was his fifth straight game against the Mets that he homered, going back to last season. That tied him with Ryan Howard of the Phillies (2006-07) and Hank Aaron of the Braves (1962-63). Stanton also struck out twice, giving him 12 in 37 at bats.