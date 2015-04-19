Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon had perhaps his best game as a big leaguer Saturday, going 5-for-5 with three RBIs in the Marlins’ 5-4 loss to the Mets. Gordon singled in the first, third and sixth innings before lacing an RBI double in the eighth and a two-run single in the ninth. The five hits tied a career high previously set May 3, 2014, and the three RBIs equaled a previous best set June 6, 2014. The big night raised Gordon’s average from .333 to .400. He leads the Marlins with six stolen bases and ranks second with nine RBI.

RHP Tom Koehler will embark upon another homecoming Sunday when he takes the mound in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Koehler is from New Rochelle, less than an hour north of Citi Field, and went to college at Stony Brook, less than 90 minutes east of Citi Field on Long Island. Koehler posted his first win of the season in his most recent start on Tuesday when he allowed two runs, six hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 1/3 innings as the Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 8-2. This will be Koehler’s 13th appearance and ninth start against the Mets, both of which are his most against any opponent, and his sixth appearance and fifth start at Citi Field. He is 1-3 with a 2.67 ERA overall against the Mets and 0-1 with a 3.62 ERA at Citi Field. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on Sept. 3 when Koehler allowed two runs and struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings as the Marlins fell 4-3.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia returned to the lineup Saturday and went 0-for-3 in a 5-4 loss to the Mets. The hitless evening dropped Saltalamacchia’s average to .080 in 25 at-bats. But even if Saltalamacchia fared well Saturday, he would be sitting out Sunday’s series finale. Manager Mike Redmond said rookie C J.T. Realmuto will start Sunday. Realmuto, who was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, started three straight games before Saturday.

RHP Mat Latos continued the task of cutting down his ERA on Saturday when he took the loss after allowing two runs, six hits and one walk while striking out five as the Marlins fell to the Mets 5-4. Latos’ ERA, which is inflated from allowing seven runs in two-third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves in his season debut on April 7, dipped from 17.36 to 10.24. In 9 2/3 innings this season, Latos has allowed 23 base runners (17 hits and six walks) while striking out 10.

RF Giancarlo Stanton’s home run streak against the Mets ended Saturday when he went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in the Marlins’ 5-4 loss. Stanton had homered in each of his last five games against the Mets, which made him just the third player in history -- after Hank Aaron and Phillies 1B Ryan Howard -- to homer in five consecutive games against the Mets. Despite the hitless night, Stanton still leads the Marlins in RBIs (10) and is tied for the team lead in homers (two).