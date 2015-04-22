Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Matt Tracy, claimed off waivers by the Marlins from the Yankees on Saturday, was designated for assignment Tuesday. Miami optioned him to Triple-A New Orleans over the weekend. Tracy made his major league debut with the Yankees on April 11, throwing two innings of relief in New York’s 8-4 loss to the Red Sox.

RHP Jose Urena was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans before Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia. He was 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in two games with the Marlins.

OF Christian Yelich was a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup with lower-back tightness. Marlins manager Mike Redmond said after the game that Yelich is day to day.

RHP Jarred Cosart took a no-decision in his last start, against the Mets, allowing five runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He is winless over his last six starts, dating back to a victory over Atlanta last Sept. 5. He has never faced the Phillies.

LF Ichiro Suzuki, a last-minute replacement for Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Phillies, went 2-for-4 in his first game in Citizens Bank Park. It was also the first multi-hit game of the season for the 41-year-old Suzuki, who has hit safely in nine straight games against Philadelphia.

RHP Dan Haren allowed four runs in six innings, on two-run homers by Philadelphia’s Freddy Galvis and Ryan Howard, in losing to the Phillies on Tuesday night. Haren (1-1), who yielded four hits while striking out seven and walking three, is the only Marlins starter to go more than 5 1/3 innings over the last nine games, having done it twice. He is 1-6 in 11 career starts against the Phillies. “I made a couple mistakes,” he said, “and the few I made I didn’t get away with, that’s for sure.”

RHP Nick Masset had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. Masset was 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA and had converted two of three save opportunities in the minors. He is pitching for his fifth different major league team, having gone 18-14 with a 4.02 ERA while appearing for Texas, Cincinnati, Colorado and the White Sox since 2006. He worked a perfect inning in relief Tuesday.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with his fourth homer of the season Tuesday night against Philadelphia, a 449-foot solo shot into the Marlins’ center-field bullpen in the fourth inning. He is batting .346 with six homers in his last 13 games in Citizens Bank Park.