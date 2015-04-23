Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth inning to close out Wednesday’s victory over the Phillies, a game in which the Marlins’ beleaguered bullpen loomed large. The Miami relievers entered the game having surrendered a major league-worst 29 runs, and are the only team without a save. But A.J. Ramos struck out all three hitters he faced in the seventh, Bryan Morris worked around a leadoff single to blank Philadelphia in the eighth and Cishek finished it off.

RHP David Phelps, Thursday’s starter, lasted 4 2/3 innings while making his first start of the season April 17 against the Mets, allowing one run on one hit. He struck out two and walked three, and was not involved in the decision. He has never faced the Phillies.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 Wednesday night against the Phillies and has hit safely in four straight games (.467). He also has an 11-game hitting streak against the Phillies (.333).

RHP Jarred Cosart allowed just one run over six innings Wednesday night against the Phillies, that on a leadoff homer in the second by Cody Asche, to earn his first victory of the season and end a six-start winless streak dating back to a victory over Atlanta last Sept. 5. Cosart retired 14 straight between the second and sixth, and with the go-ahead run at third and two outs in the sixth struck out Chase Utley. “That was a different guy after he gave up the home run,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He was more like on a mission to put up some zeroes, and he was able to do that.”

LF Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks while filling in for the injured Christian Yelich on Wednesday night against Philadelphia, the second straight night he was asked to fill that void. He has reached five times in those two games, including three hits, and has a 10-game hitting streak against the Phillies (.409).