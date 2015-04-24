Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria upped his average to .311 with a 4-for-4 performance against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Cuban infielder is batting .461 (18-of-39) over his past 10 games, with multi-hit outings in six of those appearances, after starting off the season 1-for-22. “The guy hit last year, he improved, and we all knew he was going to hit, just got to let him work through it,” Miami skipper Mike Redmond said.

RHP David Phelps had a very solid outing against the Phillies on Thursday afternoon, picking up the win in a 9-1 victory by throwing seven scoreless innings. His ERA dropped to 3.55 as he struck out five and walked two. It was the first time in his career that he went seven innings without allowing a run; his previous best was 6 2/3 scoreless against the Athletics while pitching for the Yankees last June. “It’s nice to put the early couple outings behind me and get rolling again, I‘m just trying to get back to what I was doing in spring and just keep going with it,” he said.

LF Ichiro Suzuki continued a personal 11-game hitting streak against Philadelphia with a seventh-inning single Thursday afternoon. Suzuki, in his first year with the Marlins, began the streak on June 4, 2003, when he was with Seattle. He is 19-for-49 (.388) vs. the Phillies during that span.

RHP Mat Latos gets the ball Friday night as he looks to pick up his first win of the season. Latos (0-3, 10.24 ERA) got slammed in his first start, giving up seven runs in just two-thirds of an inning against the Braves on April 2, but he was better in each of his two appearances since. His last time out, he gave up two runs in five innings during a 5-4 loss to the New York Mets on April 18.

RF Giancarlo Stanton smoked his fourth home run of the season during the 9-1 win over Philadelphia, sending a hard-hit line drive right through the blustery winds at Citizens Bank Park and into the left field bleachers. That was the only hit in five at-bats for Stanton, who is batting .241 with 14 RBIs through the first 16 games of the year.