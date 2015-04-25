Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, who starts against the Nationals on Saturday, is off to a poor start. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. But maybe he can start to turn his season against Washington. In three career starts against the Nationals, Koehler has a 2.50 ERA.

LF Christian Yelich (back injury) was placed on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. Yelich is slumping with a .200 batting average and .265 on-base percentage. His slugging number is just .222. The Marlins are hoping that he can get his back healthy and that Yelich can return to the dynamic hitting he has always been through his time in the minors and last year with the big club, when he also won a Gold Glove.

C Jhonatan Solano was called up from Triple A New Orleans to replace C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who was placed on paternity leave. Solano and his brother, infielder Donovan Solano, are the first brothers to appear simultaneously on a Marlins 25-man roster. Jhonatan Solano is, in essence, the Marlins’ fourth-string catcher. Saltalamacchia has been the starter, and Jeff Mathis (broken right hand) was his backup. J.T. Realmuto was called up from the minors and is now starting, with Solano as his current backup.

1B Justin Bour was called up from Triple A after LF Christian Yelich was put on the disabled list. He did not get into Friday’s game, but he gives the Marlins a lefty bat off the bench with a good deal of pop.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia on paternity leave, where he is expected to remain for two or three days. Perhaps “Salty” can clear his head while he is away because he is in a gruesome slump, batting .069 with 12 strikeouts in 29 at-bats. His on-base percentage is .182 and his slugging number is .297. He has, for now at least, lost his starting job to rookie J.T. Realmuto.