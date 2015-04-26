FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit a three-run home run on Saturday, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He is batting .324. However, when he left for the Marlins’ recently concluded 10-game trip, he was batting only .054.

RHP Tom Koehler (2-2) beat the Nationals, 8-0, on Saturday, pitching 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four. “That was probably the best I’ve seen him pitch,” Nationals left fielder Jayson Werth said of Koehler.

RHP Dan Haren starts on Sunday against Washington. In seven career appearances against the Nationals, including six starts, he is 3-3 with a 2.76 ERA. This season, his first with the Marlins, has been an overall success so far with a 1-1 record and a 3.32 ERA. The Marlins knew what they were getting with Haren, a solid veteran.

RHP Bryan Morris pitched two-thirds of an inning, lowering his ERA to 2.08. Morris (2-0), who earned the win on Friday by pitching a scoreless eighth inning, has a knack of winning games in relief. In four years in the majors, he is 15-8 with a 2.59 ERA.

