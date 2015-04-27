Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Grant Dayton, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. Dayton, 27, has no decisions and a 4.05 ERA in five appearances for New Orleans this year. He has no major league experience.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who is on the 15-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation, played catch for the first time Sunday and is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. He is expected to return to the team in early May.

RHP Jose Fernandez will throw 15 pitches Thursday, the first time he has faced live hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. The team has not given a timetable for his return, but it has been estimated by various sources that he could be back by June or July.

RHP Jarred Cosart gets the start Monday against the New York Mets. Cosart has not had success against the Mets in two career starts, posting a 5.56 ERA. He gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings against New York on April 16, but he will get an opportunity to turn things around against the first-place club.

RHP Dan Haren beat the Nationals on Sunday, but he was inefficient. Haren (2-1) allowed three hits, three walks and two runs in just five innings.