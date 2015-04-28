Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was named NL Player of the Week for the first time in his career, earning the honor after hitting .500 with 10 RBIs. However, Mets pitching cooled him on Monday as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Still, the Marlins are thrilled with “Hech,” who is hitting .320.

RHP Steve Cishek (0-1) had a career-high 39 saves last season but is still trying to get untracked this year. He took the loss Monday against the Mets, blowing a 1-0 lead in the ninth by allowing a three-run homer to 2B Daniel Murphy -- not exactly a power hitter. The Marlins were the last team in the majors without a save until Cishek got one on Friday. Cishek has a 2.78 career ERA. This year, however, he has made just seven appearances and has a bloated 11.37 ERA. It is fairly obvious that Cishek’s numbers will be vastly improved going forward, and his current stats are a function of small sample size and that fact that the Marlins have not been in many save situations early this year. No need for the Marlins to panic with Cishek.

RHP David Phelps will start against the Mets on Tuesday. Phelps, 28, has a 4.18 career ERA, including 3.55 this season. Acquired from the Yankees in the offseason, Phelps made his first two appearances this season in long relief. However, after RHP Henderson Alvarez got hurt, Phelps moved into the rotation. Tuesday will mark his third start of the season.

RHP Jarred Cosart got a no-decision against the Mets on Monday despite pitching eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits (both singles) and three walks. Cosart lowered his ERA to 2.49, making him the most effective Marlins starter at the moment.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, who signed a three-year, $21 million contract prior to the 2014 season, was designated for assignment after producing just a .681 OPS last season and a .389 OPS this month. It is highly unlikely any team will pick up that contract, meaning “Salty” will get all the money left on the deal and become a free agent once he clears waivers.