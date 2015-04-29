Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps deserved a better fate than what he got on Tuesday against the Mets in a scenario that was similar to that of his opposing number, New York starter Rafael Montero. Phelps went six-plus innings and allowed seven hits, no walks and two runs. The Mets scored three runs moments after Phelps left the game -- two of them charged to him -- after reliever A.J. Ramos gave up a three-run triple to Juan Lagares.

LHP Justin Nicolino, the team’s top pitching prospect, is 2-0 with a .0.79 ERA in Triple-A. Nicolino does not have overpowering stuff, but he keeps the ball low in the zone with excellent command. He could be a candidate to be called up in case of an injury or a more prolonged slump by a starting pitcher such as Mat Latos.

1B Justin Bour, who hit .352 in 15 starts last season, is bidding for more playing time. He went 2-for-3 on Saturday in his first start of the season. He had a pinch hit on Sunday and another on Monday to raise his batting average to .800 (4-for-5 with two RBIs). With Michael Morse struggling at first base, Bour is worth watching.

RHP Mat Latos is under more pressure than normal to perform, at least when it comes to the Marlins’ trade evaluation. That’s because the prospect the Marlins gave up to get him -- RHP Anthony DeSclafani -- is off to a great start. Latos is 0-3 with a 7.31 ERA. DeSclafani is 2-1 with a 1.04 ERA in four starts for the Reds. There is no doubt that Latos, 27, is the more established pitcher -- he entered this season with a 60-48 record and a 3.48 ERA. But Latos is making $9.4 million this season and will be a free agent at the end of the year. DeSclafani is under team control for several years. So what appeared to be a steal for the Marlins after DeSclafani, 24, flunked his 2014 MLB trial (2-2, 6.27 ERA) may be a heist the other way.