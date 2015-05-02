FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
May 3, 2015 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler pitched just five innings on Friday, escaping with a no decision after allowing four hits, two walks and three runs. His ERA for the season is 4.67, and he wasted an opportunity for a better start against a weak Phillies team. In four starts against the Phillies last season, he posted a 2-0 record with a 2.88 ERA.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 4-for-4 with three doubles against the Phillies on Friday, including the walk-off, RBI two-bagger in the bottom of the ninth. Ozuna, who is hitting .315 for the year, recorded his third career walk-off hit. It was also his first career three-double day.

C J.T. Realmuto is hitting just .224, but he saved a run on Friday night against the Phillies with the type of athleticism he has displayed since taking over as the team’s starting catcher late last month. Realmuto retrieved a would-be wild pitch and threw out Ryan Howard at the plate, saving a crucial run.

RHP Dan Haren is set to pitch Saturday against the Phillies. He is 1-6 with a 4.64 ERA in 11 career starts against the Phillies. But with the Marlins playing well at the moment and the Phillies slumping, that figures to change on Saturday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
