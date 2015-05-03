Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon continued his torrid hitting on Saturday by going 3-for-3 with two walks and three runs scored against the Phillies. He leads the majors with a .440 batting average and also has six consecutive multi-hit games.

LF Christian Yelich (strained lower back) is set to play a minor-league rehab game on Sunday. While 41-year-old Ichiro Suzuki has done a solid job filling in for Yelich, the Marlins are eager to get their starter back. Suzuki has a weak arm in left field and Yelich is the reigning Gold Glove winner. Offensively, Yelich hit .284 with 30 doubles, six triples, nine homers and 94 runs scored. That’s a ton of production missing from the lineup.

RHP Jarred Cosart starts the series finale Sunday against Philadelphia. Cosart has gone at least five innings in each of his first four starts this season but has been especially sharp in his two most recent outings. He has allowed just one run in his past 14 innings, including a 6-1 win at Philadelphia on April 22. His most recent start featured eight scoreless innings against the Mets.

RHP Dan Haren was outstanding on Saturday against the Phillies, allowing four hits and no walks in six scoreless innings. He retired the Phillies in order in three of his six innings. Ironically, Haren entered the game with a poor history against the Phillies -- a 1-6 record with a 4.64 ERA in 11 career starts.

RHP Mat Latos (hamstring injury) said he is still on track to make his scheduled start Tuesday. However, that could change this weekend when Latos is due to throw a bullpen session. Latos joked that it would take a “missing limb” for him to miss a start, but if he does suffer a setback, the Marlins are expected to call up LHP Justin Nicolino (2-0, 0.79 ERA in Triple-A) or RHP Jose Urena (1-0, 0.90 ERA in Triple-A).

