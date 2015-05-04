Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps will face the Washington Nationals for the first time in his career on Monday. Phelps has made five appearances for the Marlins, and the last three have been as a starter to make up for the injury loss of Henderson Alvarez. Phelps has handled his role well with a 1-0 record and a 3.38 ERA. He has allowed a combined total of just three runs in his three starts, pitching much better than his career ERA of 4.16 would suggest. But, remember, he pitched in the American League with the DH until joining the Marlins this year.

OF Christian Yelich (lower-back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled listed retroactive to April 20. He is expected to return on May 7, but will do a rehab stint in the minors first.

RHP Jarred Cosart (1-2) had a disappointing effort on Sunday against the weak-hitting Phillies. Even though he only walked one, Cosart struggled with his control, throwing 92 pitches and just 54 of them for strikes. He lasted just five innings, allowing five hits and three runs. Cosart had been on a roll before this start -- he had allowed just one run in his past 14 innings.

1B Justin Bour had his streak of four straight pinch hits -- which was one behind the club record set by Greg Briley in 1993 -- snapped on Saturday. With Michael Morse (.193) continuing to struggle at the plate, it may not be long before Bour, who is batting .667 in nine at-bats, gets a larger role at first base.

RF Giancarlo Stanton could be in for a big series Monday through Wednesday at Washington -- at least if history repeats. Stanton leads all visiting players with home runs at Nationals Park with 14. He has 27 hits in 35 games there for a .335 batting average. Overall this season, Stanton has at least one RBI in five straight games and has driven in 24 for the season. He is hitting .272.