Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon was back in the starting lineup after he got the day off Sunday. Gordon entered the game hitting a league-best .440. “He is walking and he is hitting,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “It is important to keep him off the bases. He has been hot. He is a challenge.” Gordon had one hit in four tries and is now hitting .433.

RHP David Phelps started Monday, his first appearance against the Nationals, and it came in his 93rd career game and 44th career start. He gave up six hits and two runs and was pulled with one out in the seventh.

INF Michael Morse was out of the starting lineup on Monday after hitting .107 (3-for-28) on a homestand that ended Sunday. Getting the start at first base was Justin Bour, who made his big-league debut in Miami last season against the Nationals. Bour kept hitting Monday, with a game-tying homer, and there may be incentive to keep him in the lineup.

RHP Mat Latos will start Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington. He was born in nearby Alexandria, Va., but he went to high school at Coconut Creek in Florida, where he is in the school’s Hall of Fame. He has fared well against some of the Washington regulars. Jayson Werth is hitting .083 against Latos, Ryan Zimmerman is at .100, Dan Uggla is hitting .154 and Danny Espinosa is at .143. Latos is 60-48 in his career with an ERA of 3.41.

OF Giancarlo Stanton has 23 homers in his career against Washington, the most of any opponent. He became the Marlins’ all-time home run leader with his 155th on April 16. That broke a tie with Dan Uggla, now a second baseman for Washington. He was hitless in four at-bats Monday and fanned for the last out of the game against reliever Tanner Roark.