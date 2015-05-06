Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will start the series finale Wednesday afternoon in Washington. He is 3-3 with an ERA of 3.22 in six career starts against the Nationals and is 17-23 in his career with an ERA of 4.16 in 74 games, with 61 starts.

OF Christian Yelich (lower back sprain) got the day off Tuesday on his rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter. On Monday, he stole a base and had one hit in three at-bats for Jupiter. He is 1-for-8 so far on his rehab assignment.

1B Justin Bour got a start for the second game in a row as Michael Morse was again on the bench. Bour is a left-handed hitter who slammed his second career homer Monday against the Nationals. “He is doing a nice job,” manager Mike Redmond said of Bour, who went 0-for-2 on Tuesday and is hitting .500. Redmond noted that Bour is also a good defensive player who has improved in that regard over the years.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was released by the Marlins on Tuesday. It was eight days since he was designated for assignment. He hit .069 this year with the Marlins after he batting .222 last season. Miami still owes him about $15 million on his three-year, $21 million contract.

1B Michael Morse was on the bench again Tuesday as Justin Bour made the start at first base. A former Washington player, Morse had a rough homestand that ended Sunday, and he could see his playing time diminish. Manager Mike Redmond even turned to Jeff Baker as a late-inning replacement at first base the past two games.

RHP Mat Latos got his first win of the year as he allowed just one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Nationals. “I thought he did a great job,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He gave us everything he had. He kept a great lineup in check.”