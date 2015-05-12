Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 0-for-4 with a walk and a caught-stealing in his first game against the Dodgers since being traded to the Marlins during the offseason. Gordon also had his 13-game hitting streak snapped. He batted .556 during the run.

RHP Steve Cishek might have cost himself the role as closer. Cishek, who has three blown saves this season, blew his second game in a row Monday by giving up a three-run, walk-off homer to LF Scott Van Slyke in the Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Marlins. Cishek also allowed two runs in the ninth inning Sunday in a 3-2 setback to the San Francisco Giants.

RHP Tom Koehler retired the first eight batters he faced before walking RHP Zack Greinke in the third inning Monday against the Dodgers. Koehler, who didn’t factor into the decision, allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks in six innings. He threw 108 pitches (64 strikes).

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) will make another rehab appearance Tuesday for Class A Jupiter. Manager Mike Redmond said Alvarez is scheduled to throw 75 pitches. Alvarez will be re-evaluated following his performance, and the club will determine if he will be activated. “We’ll see how it goes, see how he throws,” Redmond said.

OF Marcell Ozuna hit his third home run of the season Tuesday night off Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke. Ozuna’s three home runs have come in the past five games.

INF Reid Brignac, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans. Brignac went 1-for-13 (.077) for Miami this season.