Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon’s behind-the-back flip to 1B Michael Morse to retire C Yasmani Grandal on a grounder Monday night generated more discussion and awe Tuesday. “I was watching that ball roll out there and I was thinking to myself how is he going to do this,” manager Mike Redmond said. “Was it going to be a glove flip or a diving flip. Behind-the-back wasn’t an option in my mind. But that’s the beauty of these guys at this level. They’re such great athletes, they just make plays.” Gordon, though, has had little else to hang his hat on in the series against his former club. He is 0-for-8 with a walk in two games.

LHP Brad Hand, who relieved RHP Dan Haren on Tuesday, had a forgettable outing. Hand allowed five runs on six hits in two-thirds of an inning. Hand and Haren gave up all 11 runs by the Dodgers.

RHP Henderson Alvarez excelled Tuesday in a rehab start, throwing six scoreless innings for Class A Jupiter. He allowed four hits and no walks while striking out five. Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) might be able to rejoin the major league rotation soon.

RHP Dan Haren, dealt by the Dodgers to Miami in a multi-player offseason trade, surrendered six runs on 11 hits in only 4 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss to his former team. Haren (4-2) struck out four and walked none on 80 pitches (55 strikes).

RF Giancarlo Stanton bashed a first-inning home run that traveled an estimated 478 feet and left Dodger Stadium.