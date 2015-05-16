FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2015 / 8:38 PM / 2 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2B Dee Gordon continued his hot streak on Friday against Atlanta. Through his first 32 games, Gordon’s 58 hits ranked tied for third, with Rod Carew, for the most in baseball history. Only Hank Aaron (62 hits) and George Sisler (60) were ahead of Gordon’s pace. So what did he do on Friday? Simple, he went 3-for-5 and raised his batting average to .433, tops in the majors.

RHP David Phelps got a no-decision on Friday against the Braves. He lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and three runs, one earned. He had an excellent strikeouts-to-walks ratio -- 8-0 -- and kept his team in the game in what will go down as a quality start.

RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday to determine if he can start Tuesday as scheduled. If Cosart, who is off to a 1-3 start with a 4.08 ERA, said he will give his hamstring a good start on Saturday. If he is not ready to go, the Marlins could opt to bring Henderson Alvarez off the disabled list and into Cosart’s vacated slot on Tuesday.

RHP Mat Latos will start on Saturday against the Braves, a team that has abused him so far this season -- 0-2 with a 17.56 ERA in two appearances. Overall this season, Latos is 1-3 with a 4.72 ERA.

