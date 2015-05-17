Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) will come off the disabled list to make Sunday’s start against Atlanta. Alvarez, an All-Star last season, has been out since April 12. If he can return to 2014 form -- he is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA so far this season -- it will be a huge lift for Miami.

RHP Nick Masset was sent to the minors in a move that will be announced officially on Sunday. Masset, 32, is in his first year with the Marlins and was being used out of the bullpen. He pitched a scoreless inning on Saturday, lowering his ERA to 1.86.

RHP Mat Latos is 0-3 against the Braves this season after Saturday’s loss. Latos (1-4) left the game after three innings, allowing eight hits and five runs. He was removed due in part to a left-shin contusion after being hit by a line drive off the bat of center fielder Cameron Maybin.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit a 478-foot home run in the third inning on Saturday. It was his 11th home run of the season and his third solo shot in two games. The combined distance on the three home runs was 1,352 feet. Stanton nearly hit another solo home run in the seventh, but Cameron Maybin caught the drive as he crashed into the center-field fence, 418 feet from home plate.