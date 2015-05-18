Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation), who came off the disabled list to make Sunday’s start against Atlanta, was not impressive. He lasted just 5 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits, two walks and six runs. Alvarez, an All-Star last season, is now 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA -- a major disappointment for Miami.

LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-3 on Sunday, dropping his batting average to .178. Yelich, 23, looked like one of the bright young stars in baseball last season when he won a Gold Glove. He hit .284, scored 94 runs and banged out 30 doubles, six triples and nine homers. This season, though, he has been bothered by a back injury, spending time on the disabled list. And even he has been supposedly healthy, he has been unproductive.

RHP Dan Haren starts Monday against Arizona. Haren has good career numbers against the Diamondbacks -- 6-2 with a 3.42 ERA. Much of that was done last season, when Haren went 4-1 with a 3.73 ERA vs. Arizona.

1B Michael Morse continues to be a problem for the Marlins. He went 0-for-2 on Sunday and is hitting just .210. Morse hit 31 homers and drove in 95 runs for Washington for 2011. But that looks like an aberration compared to the rest of his career. This season, he has just two homers and nine RBIs, and the Marlins are running out of patience.