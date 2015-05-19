Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will start on an emergency basis Tuesday, replacing RHP Jarred Cosart, who has vertigo. The Marlins announced the change after Monday’s game, and they must feel fortunate to have Koehler, who is already “stretched out” since he was a starter until last week. Koehler lost his starting job when RHP Henderson Alvarez came off the disabled list, but with Cosart ailing, Koehler gets another shot.

CF Marcell Ozuna was in the original starting lineup but left the park due to personal reasons. The Marlins said Ozuna would return to the team Tuesday.

RHP Jarred Cosart was expected to start Tuesday, but instead, he went on the 15-day disabled list due to vertigo.

1B Justin Bour made his first start as a cleanup hitter Monday and got a key single ahead of a two-run homer by C J.T. Realmuto. New Marlins manager Dan Jennings said he would give Bour more at-bats in place of slumping 1B Michael Morse. Bour is hitting .400 in limited at-bats this season.

RHP Dan Haren received a no-decision Monday against Arizona, pitching eight innings and allowing two runs on five hits and no walks. The former Diamondbacks pitcher has walked just eight batters this season and none in his past four starts, tying Kevin Brown’s club record in the latter category.