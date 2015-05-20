Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler pitched 6 2/3 innings against Arizona on Tuesday, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs, none earned. Koehler got a no-decision, but, still, he has showed his value by bouncing between the bullpen and the rotation and doing a credible job in both situations and without complaint.

RHP David Phelps, who starts on Wednesday against Arizona, has been one of the few pleasant surprises for the Marlins this season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA, starting the year in the bullpen and transitioning seamlessly into a starting role. He has faced Arizona just once -- in 2013 -- and is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA. That’s obviously a small sample size -- just two innings -- and he should more run on Wednesday.

RHP Carter Capps was called up on Tuesday from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 0-2 with a 1.80 ERA. Capps, a hard-throwing reliever, takes the roster spot of RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo), who missed Tuesday’s start and was placed on the 15-day disabled list late Monday night. With the Marlins’ bullpen problems -- Steve Cishek took the loss on Monday and fellow reliever Mike Dunn did the same on Tuesday -- there could be an opportunity for Capps, who can throw his fastball up to 100 mph.

1B Michael Morse, who did not start Monday and is losing his grip on his starting job due to a batting slump, was back in the lineup on Tuesday. But Marlins manager Dan Jennings hit Morse seventh instead of his customary clean-up spot. Morse went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, striking out with two runners on base to end the game. He was not involved in any scoring plays on Tuesday and is hitting just .210 on the season.