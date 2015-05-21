Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps, who had been the Marlins’ most consistent starter this season, took a loss to Arizona on Wednesday to fall to 2-1. Phelps allowed five hits, three walks and four runs. He and backup catcher Jhonatan Solano failed to control the running game as Arizona stole its first four bases with that combination as the battery.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday night, said he had a sinus infection one month ago. That became an inner-ear infection and, ultimately, vertigo, although Cosart said he expects to resume throwing this weekend.

1B Justin Bour, who went 2-for-2 on Wednesday to raise his batting average to .438, continues to be a bright spot for Miami. He entered Wednesday’s game as a defensive replacement for slumping 1B Michael Morse, who went 0-for-2 and is hitting just .206. It seems like going with Bour over Morse is a move the Marlins need to make.

RHP Mat Latos faces Arizona on Thursday as the Marlins try to snap a six-game losing streak. But Latos -- who is 1-4 with a 5.54 ERA this season -- has not pitched like a stopper at all. Acquired in an offseason trade, Latos may not be long for the rotation if he keeps pitching like this. The Marlins could reach into Triple-A to grab a pitcher like Justin Nicolino or they could wait a couple of weeks until Jarred Cosart comes off the disabled list. But patience is running thin on Latos.