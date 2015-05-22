Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez will start against the Orioles on Friday, and this has real significance for the Marlins. Alvarez, an All-Star last season, spent about a month on the disabled list this year and has failed to launch back to his 2014 form. He is 1-2 with a 3.12 ERA in five career starts against the Orioles, but that is not overly important. The Marlins -- no matter the opponent -- need Alvarez to regain his feel on the mound if they are dig themselves out of their current slump.

LHP Justin Nicolino could be getting a promotion from Triple-A New Orleans soon. With several Marlins starting pitchers struggling, Nicolino is a potential option. The 23-year-old is 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA in eight starts at New Orleans. He is not overpowering but is a strike-thrower -- 14 walks in 47 1/3 innings. For his career in the minors, Nicolino is 41-15 with a 2.59 ERA.

C J.T. Realmuto hit his first big-league homer on Monday and hit a triple on Thursday. He leads all major league catchers with three triples this season. However, Realmuto had his struggles defensively in Thursday’s game as three pitches got past him. One was ruled a passed ball and two were wild pitches. He also mishandled a bunt play that was ruled a sacrifice but could have just as easily been scored an error. Offensively, Realmuto is hitting just .219 on the season with a miserable .257 on-base percentage. During this homestand, Realmuto is 3-for-19, a .158 batting average.

RHP Mat Latos allowed seven hits, two walks and six runs in 5 1/3 innings in his start against Arizona on Thursday. Latos escaped with a no-decision but could not help Miami avoid a four-game sweep against the Diamondbacks. The Marlins are not a patient franchise, and Latos’ bloated 6.12 ERA suggestion a rotation change may be imminent. The Marlins have options at Triple-A, including Justin Nicolino. They also have two starters on the disabled list who will be back relatively soon -- Jarred Cosart in early June and Jose Fernandez in late June/early July.