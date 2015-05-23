Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria was in his customary eight-hole in the batting lineup on Friday, and he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. He is batting .372 in that spot. In all other spots this season, he is hitting .032 (1-for-31). He also has 16 multi-hit games this season, which is in the top two among MLB shortstops.

2B Dee Gordon, who led the majors in triples and steals as a first-time All-Star last year, appears headed to the Midsummer Classic for the second straight season. On Friday against the Orioles, he had two hits and matched his career high with four stolen bases. It also tied the franchise record set by Luis Castillo in 2000. Gordon, who is batting .386, got career hit No. 400 in the first inning.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (0-4), an All-Star last year, continues to have a nightmare season. On Friday, he lasted just five innings, allowing six hits, four walks and six runs, four earned. He also made a crucial error on a bunt play that sealed his fate. Alvarez, who earlier this season spent one month on the disabled list due to a shoulder issue, was put back on the DL Friday. He has an ugly 6.45 ERA.

RHP Dan Haren is set for a Saturday start against the Orioles, a team he has faced 12 times previously. In those dozen starts, he is 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA. Overall this season, Haren (4-2) leads the Marlins in wins and is second among starters in ERA (3.47). For someone who spent most of the offseason balking about joining the Marlins -- for family reasons, he wanted to stay on the West Coast -- he has done a solid job.

RHP Mat Latos, who has inflammation in his left knee, was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday. He has been a flop this season at 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA for the Marlins, who are in last place in the NL East. “It’s tough,” Marlins manager Dan Jennings said. “Mat is a top-of-the-rotation guy when he is healthy.”