Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, who starts against the Orioles on Sunday, had lost his rotation role earlier this month but has re-emerged due to a rash of injuries. If everyone on the Marlins were healthy, Koehler would rank seventh on the list behind Jose Fernandez, Henderson Alvarez, Jarred Cosart, Dan Haren, Mat Latos and David Phelps. In fact, Koehler might project better in the bullpen because he has pop on his fastball, up to 94 mph, and good snap on his curve.

RHP Jarred Cosart, out since May 14, played catch the past three days and plans to run on Monday before playing a rehab game later in the week. Hopefully for Cosart’s sake, this dizziness was a fluke thing that will quickly disappear. With four injuries to starting pitchers, the Marlins desperately need Cosart to return to his 13-win form of 2014.

RHP Andre Rienzo, 26, a native of Brazil, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans. He was 0-3 at New Orleans in seven starts. But he has pitched better than his record, allowing just 31 hits and 15 walks in 40 innings. He has a 3.15 ERA.

RHP Dan Haren, who leads the Marlins in wins (4-2), pitched six shutout innings on Saturday, although he left the with a 0-0 score against the Orioles. Haren allowed seven hits and three walks, striking out six and working out of several jams to lower his ERA to 3.09.

RHP Vin Mazzaro, 28, a New Jersey native who was the Oakland A’s third-round pick in 2005, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans. He was 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA in 11 appearances this season at New Orleans, including 10 in relief. His 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings are second-best on the team.