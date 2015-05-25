Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler (3-3) made a strong start in beating the Orioles on Sunday. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, four walks and one run, lowering his ERA to 3.44. He left the game after getting into a major jam in the seventh inning with one out and the bases loaded. But Brad Hand came out of the bullpen and induced an inning-ending double play, keeping the Marlins’ four-run lead intact.

RHP David Phelps will start on Monday at the Pittsburgh Pirates. Phelps, who started this season in the bullpen, is now one of the Marlins’ top three starters along with Dan Haren and Tom Koehler. That is not a reflection of how well Phelps has pitched -- although he has been solid at 2-1 and a 3.21 ERA. No, the reason for Phelps’ elevated status on the Marlins is the rash of injuries suffered by the team. Four Marlins starting pitchers are on the disabled list: Henderson Alvarez, Jose Fernandez, Jarred Cosart and Mat Latos. That means there is a golden opportunity for Phelps, who is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one career appearance against the Pirates, which came last year.

RHP Carter Capps’ six strikeouts on Monday were the most by a Marlins reliever since Kevin Slowey (June 2013). The performance was great news for Capps, who has a rocket fastball that can reach 100 mph. Capps’ career has so far been slowed by injuries. Capps, who is imposing at 6-5 and 220 pounds, turns 25 on August 7 and could be on the cusp of realizing his potential. He was the Mariners’ third-round pick in 2011 and made his big-league debut in 2012. He has been up and down from the majors to the minors and back over the past four years, compiling a 4.65 ERA in 110 innings. This year, thanks to Saturday’s game, he is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA.

OF Ichiro Suzuki had an interesting response when asked about his second-inning single on Friday, which allowed him to pass Babe Ruth for 42nd place on baseball’s career hits list. “I‘m happy, but I think it’s almost rude for me to be able to say I have as many hits as him because we’re so different,” Ichiro said after he got hit No. 2,874. “If it were home runs, then that would be something.”

C Jeff Mathis (broken right ring finger) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, going 0-for-2. Mathis has been out since April 13. Once he returns, Mathis, a backup, likely will take the roster spot of current reserve catcher Jhonatan Solano. Mathis could be back in the majors in seven to 10 days.