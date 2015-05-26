Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez had an MRI on his right shoulder Monday but the results were not available because of the holiday. He has been on the disabled list since May 22 with right shoulder inflammation.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is scheduled to throw off a mound Tuesday for the first time since being placed on the disabled list on May 14. If all goes well, he will likely make one minor league rehab start later this week then rejoined the rotation.

1B Michael Morse’s playing time is dwindling rapidly under new manager Dan Jennings, who moved down from the general manager’s office to replace the fired Mike Redmond on May 18. Morse did not start for a fifth straight game Monday night as the Marlins lost 4-2 at Pittsburgh. Morse was signed to a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason.

RF Giancarlo Stanton showed encouraging signs by going 2-for-4 with a home run while driving in both Marlins runs. He was 3-for-30 in his previous eight games and batting just .174 in May.