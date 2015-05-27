Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena made his first major league start and gave up five runs on 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Urena had previously made two relief appearances in which he allowed three runs over three innings. His ERA rose to 9.38 after Tuesday’s start.

RHP Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless seventh, his third consecutive scoreless inning. Since blowing four of his first seven save chances then being removed from the closer’s role May 12, Cishek has allowed one run over his last 8 1/3 innings.

LHP Brad Hand will make his first start of the season Wednesday and is 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA over 23 innings in 2015. Hand is 4-18 with a 4.56 ERA in 31 career starts.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder inflammation) received the results of his MRI, which showed no structural damage. Alvarez, placed on the 15-day disabled list May 22, will be put on a strengthening program with no throwing involved.

RHP Jose Fernandez (right elbow sprain) will throw a sim game Wednesday before beginning work in extended spring training Monday. Fernandez began the season on the 60-day disabled list as he makes his return from Tommy John surgery.

1B Michael Morse was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a right ring finger sprain. The team said he tried to play through the injury but was unable to swing the bat without pain. Morse flew to Miami on Tuesday to see a hand specialist.

3B Martin Prado drove in the Marlins only run Tuesday and finished 1-for-4 at the plate. He extended his season hitting streak to nine games and also has a hit in each of his last 11 games played against Pittsburgh.