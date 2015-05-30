Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will look to produce his fourth straight strong start when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Koehler earned his first win of the month in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up one run on three hits and four walks while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings as the Marlins beat the Baltimore Orioles, 5-2. He has allowed just four runs (two earned) over his last four appearances (three starts) and 22 innings, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 5.18 to 3.44. Koehler is 1-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 13 appearances (10 starts) against the Mets, whom he has faced more than any other opponent. He suffered through his worst start of the season the last time he opposed the Mets on April 19, when he gave up seven runs over 3 1/3 innings and took the loss as the Marlins fell, 7-6, at Citi Field.

1B Justin Bour continued his torrid hitting Friday, when he hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead the Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Mets. It was the second homer in as many games for Bour, who is hitting .323 with three homers and nine RBIs in 31 at-bats over his last nine games. Overall this season, he is hitting .361 with four homers and nine RBIs in 61 at-bats.

RHP Chad Smith was claimed off waivers by the Marlins from the Los Angeles Angels on Friday and optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. The Marlins will be the third organization Smith has played for this season. He went 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and two saves in eight appearances for Nashville, the Oakland Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate, before the Angels purchased him from the Athletics on May 8. Smith posted a 9.72 ERA in six appearances for Salt Lake City, the Angels’ Triple-A affiliate. Smith has pitched in the majors for the Athletics and Detroit Tigers and has an 8.31 ERA in 12 appearances.

C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) is expected to play in rehab games for Double-A Jacksonville this weekend and could return to the Marlins’ roster as soon as Monday. Mathis, who was injured when he was hit by a foul tip on April 12, was hitless in 10 at-bats for Triple-A New Orleans earlier this week. He was also hitless in five at-bats for the Marlins before getting hurt.

RHP Dan Haren enjoyed a third straight solid start Friday, when he earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over seven innings in the Marlins’ 4-3 victory over the Mets. Haren has allowed just four runs over 21 innings in his last three starts, a stretch in which he’s lowered his ERA from 3.70 to 3.03. He is 5-2 in 10 starts and has allowed just 53 hits and 12 walks in 62 1/3 innings.