Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will make his second major league start Monday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park. Urena took the loss in his first career start last Wednesday, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings as the Marlins fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-1. He made the start the same day he was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in six starts. This will be Urena’s fourth big league appearance overall and his first against the Cubs.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (bruised left shoulder) missed his second straight game Sunday, when the Marlins lost to the Mets 4-3. Hechavarria was injured Friday night, when he collided with LF Christian Yelich as a bloop double by Mets 2B Daniel Murphy fell in between them. Manager Dan Jennings said Sunday morning that Hechavarria was much better and would be available off the bench if necessary. Hechavarria is hitting .300 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 49 games.

RHP Jose Fernandez (Tommy John surgery) takes the next step in his recovery Monday, when he starts an extended spring training game.

RHP Jarrod Cosart (vertigo) is scheduled to start an extended spring training game Monday morning at the Marlins’ complex in Jupiter, Fla. It will be the first game action for Cosart since he was placed on the disabled list May 18, retroactive to May 14. Cosart will square off against RHP Jose Fernandez, who will be making his first start of any kind since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 16, 2014. Cosart is 1-3 with a 4.08 ERA in seven starts this season.

C Jeff Mathis (fractured right ring finger) moved his rehab to Double-A Jacksonville on Saturday, when he went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Mathis played in four games earlier in the week for Triple-A New Orleans. He is 0-for-13 in the minors and was 0-for-5 for the Marlins before he was hit by a foul tip on April 12.

RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday. If he comes out of that with no problems, he’ll likely begin a rehab assignment on Thursday. Latos was placed on the disabled list May 22, one day after he gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA in nine starts this season.