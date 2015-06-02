Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena gave up two runs in the first inning on Monday against the Cubs but recovered to pitch a decent game, even though he took a loss and his record fell to 0-2. The rookie gave up a total of four hits, three walks and three runs in a career-high six innings. Urena has been extremely successful in the minors, posting a 36-21 record since 2012. This year in Triple A, he was 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA, earning the promotion. But with a 7.24 ERA with the Marlins’ major-league team this year, Urena will be headed back to the minors as soon as some of the injured starters come off the disabled list - Jarred Cosart, Mat Latos, Jose Fernandez and Henderson Alvarez.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (bruised left shoulder) missed his third straight start on Monday. Hechavarria, who was hurt on Friday night when he collided with LF Christian Yelich while chasing a pop fly, is in his fourth year in the big leagues even though he is only 26 years old. His hitting numbers -- .300 batting average, .330 on-base percentage and .394 slugging -- would all be career highs if he keeps up this pace.

RHP Steve Cishek, who had 39 saves last year, was sent down to Double-A Jacksonville after Monday’s game.

LHP Brad Hand will make his 16th appearance of the season -- but just his second start -- when he faces the Cubs on Tuesday. Hand has never faced the Cubs, but the pressure is on him to perform. With four starting pitchers all due back soon -- in probable order of return, Jarred Cosart, Mat Latos, Jose Fernandez and Henderson Alvarez -- Hand knows there is more at stake than his rotation spot. His job in the majors is in jeopardy, too.

RHP Jose Fernandez, appearing in an extended spring training game, pitched on Monday for the first time since he had elbow surgery 12 months ago. He is expected to pitch again on Saturday in Class A. Fernandez was brilliant on Monday, firing his fastball from 94 to 97 mph. He pitched three no-hit scoreless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out seven.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) is set to begin a minor-league rehab stint this weekend.

RHP Mat Latos had a bullpen session on Monday and could make a rehab start as early as Thursday.