Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores, 23, was called up by the Marlins on Tuesday, taking the roster spot of deposed closer Steve Cishek. Flores, a Dominican native, had put up strong numbers in nine starts at Double-A Jacksonville (3-3, 2.06 ERA, 0.85 WHIP). Since signing a pro contract in 2009, he has gone 34-27 with a 3.32 ERA. With the Marlins, Flores’ role will be in long relief.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (bruised left shoulder) returned to the lineup after missing three games.

RHP Steve Cishek was sent down to the minors after Monday’s game, the low point in a dismal season for Cishek, who saved 34 games in 2013 and 39 in 2014.

LHP Brad Hand gave a quality effort on Tuesday, lasting six innings against the Cubs, allowing six hits, two walks and two runs. Hand, who is likely headed back to the bullpen when the Marlins get some of their injured starting pitchers back, lowered his ERA from 4.50 to 4.24.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, out since May 22 due to right shoulder inflammation, has yet to resume throwing.

RHP A.J. Ramos has gone 5-for-5 in save situations since becoming the Marlins closer on May 13. He has 32 strikeouts, third most among NL relievers this season. Steve Cishek, who combined to earn 73 saves the past two years, lost his closer’s job this year, but Ramos has plugged the hole with a 1.03 ERA.

RHP Dan Haren is set to start Wednesday’s finale against the Chicago Cubs, who will start a tough veteran of their own, Jon Lester. Haren will want some revenge on the Cubs, who beat him in his lone appearance against them last season (0-1, 12.46 ERA). This year, Haren was expected to be the Marlins’ fifth starter, but with all the injuries, he has become their ace.