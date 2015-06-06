Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler pitched seven full innings for the second time this season. The other was April 25 against Washington. He has pitched exactly seven innings in all four of his career starts against the Rockies and is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in those games with three walks and 22 strikeouts in 28 innings. At Coors Field, Koehler is 2-0 with a 2.14 ERA in three starts with one walk and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings.

RHP Jose Fernandez (torn right ulnar collateral ligament) will throw about 60 pitches Saturday for high Class A Jupiter in his first official rehab game since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 16, 2014. Fernandez pitched Monday in an extended spring training game.

C Jhonatan Solano was designated for assignment, losing his spot on the Marlins’ 25-man roster as the backup catcher when Jeff Mathis was reinstated from the disabled list. In seven games, Solano went 1-for-20 (.050) with one double and two RBI.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) will throw up to 75 pitches Saturday in an extended spring training game. He went on the 15-day disabled list May 18 retroactive to May 14.

C Jeff Mathis (broken right hand) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. He went on the 15-day disabled list April 13. In nine rehab games between Triple-A New Orleans and Double-A Jacksonville, Mathis went 5-for-27 with a double and two RBI. He is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday afternoon, following Friday night’s game that lasted 2 hours, 43 minutes and had a rain delay of 1:55.

RHP Mat Latos (left knee inflammation) is scheduled to throw 85-90 pitches Monday for Triple-A New Orleans in what could be his last game before being activated. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 23. In nine starts, Latos is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 18th home run, a 478-foot shot to left-center that was the longest at Coors Field this year. It was one foot longer than the 477-foot blast by Joc Pederson of the Dodgers on Wednesday night. Ten of Stanton’s past 16 hits have been homers. He has hit a homer in three consecutive games and has an RBI in eight straight games against the Rockies, the longest active streak in the majors against one opponent.