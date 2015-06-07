Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk at Colorado. The Marlins recalled Flores, 23, from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday. In nine starts there, Flores went 3-3 with a 2.06 ERA and 42 strikeouts and 15 walks in 56 2/3 innings. At the time of his promotion, Flores led the Southern League in WHIP (0.85) and was fourth in ERA.

RHP David Phelps yielded a career-high 11 hits and a career-high-tying nine earned runs in 3 2/3 innings Saturday. He also gave up nine earned runs on June 29, 2013, at Baltimore. Phelps, who made one previous start at Coors Field in May 2013 while with the Yankees, said, “They say it’s not a good place to pitch. It has nothing to do with the place. Look at what their guy (LHP Chris Rusin) did today. I think I made three quality pitches all day, and it was on the first at-bat to Carlos Gonzalez (who struck out). I wasn’t ahead of guys. I wasn’t hitting my spots. I was up in the zone. I was down in the zone early for balls. It was just a terrible game. It had nothing to with feeling. I just didn’t pitch well. It happens, and when you have a bad time, you hope it’s four or five runs and not nine.”

RHP Jose Fernandez made his first rehab start since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 16, 2014. Pitching Saturday for high Class A Jupiter, Fernandez allowed eight hits and five runs in three innings with one walk and two strikeouts.

C Jhonatan Solano, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans. In seven games for Miami, Solano went 1-for-20 (.050) with one double and two RBI.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a double and extended his hitting streak to seven games. During that span, Ozuna is 11-for-27 (.407). He also has hit safely in 10 consecutive games against the Rockies, going 19-for-41 (.463) in that stretch.

RHP Bryan Morris faced three batters in the sixth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one, before leaving the game with a lower back strain. Manager Dan Jennings said, “His back tightened up on him. We’ll look at him and make a determination. He is day-to-day.”