Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena made his third start and fifth appearance in the big leagues and came away with his first win in the big leagues. He allowed three hits and one run in six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Urena threw 82 pitches, 48 strikes. Manager Dan Jennings said he considered sending Urena to the mound for the seventh with the Marlins ahead 2-1 but decided against it. Jennings said, “No way were we going to let that kid lose that game after pitching that quality of an outing in this ballpark and knowing we had a fresh bullpen certainly at the back end.”

SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit the game-winning homer in the top of the 10th that gave Miami its 3-2 victory. It was his third homer of the season and first since April 25 against Washington and the ninth of his career. Three homers on the season also ties the career-high Hechavarria set in 2013.

2B Dee Gordon went 3-for-4. It was his league-leading 13th game with three or more hits and raised his major league leading average to .372. Gordon also leads the majors with 87 hits. The Marlins’ franchise record for batting average before the All-Star break is .369 by Luis Castillo in 2000 when he had 96 hits in 260 at-bats. The Marlins’ record for most hits before the All-Star break is 117 done twice. Juan Pierre did it in 95 games in 2003, and Hanley Ramirez did it in 86 games in 2007.

RHP Jose Fernandez made his first rehab start Saturday since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 16, 2014. Pitching for high Class A Jupiter, Fernandez allowed eight hits and five runs in three innings with one walk and two strikeouts. He threw 54 pitches, 39 strikes, touched 99 mph and got his strikeouts on 97 mph fastballs. Manager Dan Jennings said Fernandez’s next rehab start will also come for Jupiter later this week and downplayed his pitching line Saturday, saying what matters at this point is that he is healthy, continuing his comeback and building his pitch count.

CF Marcell Ozuna drove in two runs with a first-inning single that extended his hitting streak to eight games. During that span, Ozuna has gone 12-for-31(.387). He has also hit safely his 11 career games against the Rockies, going 20-for-45 (.444) in that stretch with three doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs.

RHP Jarred Cosart (vertigo) gave up six hits and six runs, four earned, in five innings Saturday with three walks and five strikeouts while throwing 81 pitches in an extended spring training game. Manager Dan Jennings said Cosart, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 19 retroactive to May 14, will make a rehab start later this week for Triple-A New Orleans. Jennings said, "In Jarred's case, he's just building back some of the arm strength from the downtime he had due to vertigo. Right now, it's more about the work. When he goes to the next level, then you can put a little bit more emphasis on the results. But it's a mental approach as well. Getting the mental part ready, making pitches, executing."