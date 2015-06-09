Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans after RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) was placed on the disabled list. In 10 starts at New Orleans, Conley was 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA. His first appearance will be his major league debut.

LHP Brett Lilek of Arizona State went to the Marlins in the second round with the 50th pick overall. He fills Miami’s need for a pitcher who could move quickly through the system. “We tend to get a lot of high school kids,” vice president of scouting Stan Meek said. “We felt college pitching was something we needed to address, and this guy really fit for us here. His stuff will work in the big leagues pretty quick, hopefully.”

CF Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to a season-best nine games by going 2-for-4 with a run batted in Monday in the Marlins’ 11-3 loss to the Blue Jays. He is batting .400 (14-for-35) with four doubles and seven RBIs during the streak.

RHP Dan Haren makes his 12th start of the season Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Haren has had more success at home, where he is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA, than on the road, where he is 3-2 with a 4.60 ERA. He allowed six hits, two walks and three runs last Wednesday in a 7-3 win over the Cubs in Miami. He is 8-3 with a 4.99 ERA in 13 career games (12 starts) against Toronto.

RHP Bryan Morris (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. Morris is 3-1 with a 3.95 ERA in 28 relief outings this season.

OF Josh Naylor, a 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, was selected by the Marlins with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the draft Monday. Naylor draws comparisons to 1B Prince Fielder because of his size (6-1, 225) and the length of his home runs. The left-handed hitter can play left field but projects as a first baseman. “There’s some Prince Fielder in this guy,” Marlins vice president of scouting Stan Meek said. “He’s got that kind of bat speed, and he’s got that kind of raw power, which is unique.”

RHP Mat Latos began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits and five walks. He struck out four. Latos landed on the disabled list in late May due to left knee inflammation.