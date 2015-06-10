Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will make his 13th appearance and 12th start of the season Wednesday afternoon at Rogers Centre in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed eight hits and one run in seven innings to earn the win at Colorado last Friday. This will be his first appearance against the Blue Jays. In nine interleague starts, he is 4-2 with a 5.01 earned-run average and has allowed 54 hits in 50 1/3 innings.

OF Christian Yelich hit his third home run of the season in the fourth inning of Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He has recorded hits in 14 of his past 16 games dating to May 23.

OF Marcell Ozuna singled in the first inning and was 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays to extend his season-high hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .375 (15-for-40) with seven RBIs on the streak.

RHP Dan Haren held the Blue Jays to three hits, no walks and two runs while striking out seven in seven innings Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision in the 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. It is the third time this season that he has pitched at least seven innings without allowing a walk. “Here and Coors Field, those are places where you really can’t walk guys because the ball can leave the ball park so quickly,” Haren said. “It’s a fine line I have to walk when I‘m pitching. I executed really good. It’s definitely one of the best lineups in baseball.” “He’s an artist out there,” manager Dan Jennings said. “You watch him pitch, he moves the ball in and out.”

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit two home runs in the 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday. He has three home runs in the first two games of the three-game series and has 21 for the season. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the 16th of his career. “I think his swing right now, and where he is with his balance, and letting the ball travel, he looks good and he’s so strong,” manager Dan Jennings said. “The ability to let the ball travel is huge for him. Right now, he’s locked in and that can be a good thing because he can do a lot of damage when he gets like that.”