Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning Wednesday in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Conley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans Monday when RHP Bryan Morris (lower back sprain) was put on the 15-day disabled list. In 10 starts with New Orleans, Conley was 5-2 with a 3.05 ERA.

RHP Tom Koehler had his streak of 36 1/3 innings without allowing a home run stopped in the fourth inning of the 7-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday when he allowed two in the fourth inning. He allowed three home runs in 6 2/3 innings. “I struggled with my fastball command and I left a couple of pitches up in the zone and they punished them pretty good,” Koehler said. “I didn’t keep it in the ballpark today. It’s tough to win a game when you give up three homers, no matter who you’re facing.” He has allowed 10 home runs this season.

RHP David Phelps will make his 13th appearance and 11th start of the season Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. He is 0-1 with a 5.50 ERA at home. He has faced the Rockies once this season when he took the loss after allowing 11 hits -- including two home runs -- and nine runs in 3 2/3 innings. In two career starts against Colorado he is 0-1 with a 10.24 ERA.

CF Marcell Ozuna hit a homer in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his season-best hitting streak to 11 games. The homer against LHP Brett Cecil was his fourth of the season. He is batting .372 (16-for-43) in the 11 games.

3B Martin Prado was 0-for-4 in the 7-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday to snap his season-best 11-game hit streak. He batted .326 (15-for-46) over the 11 games.