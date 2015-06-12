Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley was sent down to the minors after Thursday’s game. Conley made his major league debut on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning at Toronto. But the Marlins are trying to make a push in the standings and wanted to go with more experienced pitchers.

RHP Jose Urena, a rookie who had brilliant numbers in Triple-A, will make his sixth appearance and his fourth start in the majors on Friday against the Rockies. So far, Urena, who is 0-2 with a 5.49 ERA, has not seen much success. However, the 23-year-old Dominican has been much better the past two starts, going six innings each time and allowing three runs and one run, respectively. Urena has allowed just seven hits and no homers in those 12 innings, striking out eight. However, he allowed five walks in that span, a number he has to improve if he is to stay in the rotation. For now, given the lack of quality options, the Marlins are intrigued enough by Urena to give him some more run. Another issue with Urena is that he has been good against lefty hitters (.214 batting average) but has struggled with righty hitters (.319 batting average, .833 OPS). If the Marlins coaching staff can help Urena make the necessary adjustments, Urena could stick around for a while.

LHP Brad Hand has lost his spot in the rotation and is back in the bullpen. The Marlins keep waiting for Hand, 25, to develop -- but it has not happened. This is his fifth year with at least some big-league experience, and he is 6-20 with a 4.62 ERA. The next stop for Hand may be back in the minors because his career numbers as a reliever (4.39 ERA) are just as mediocre as his starter stats (4.69 ERA).

RHP David Phelps (3-3) earned the win on Thursday against Colorado, pitching a career-high eight innings, allowing four hits, one walk and no runs. He struck out six. He threw 111 pitches and 75 of them were strikes. Ironically, in his previous outing, he went just 3 2/3 innings and gave up a career-high nine runs against this same Colorado team.

RHP Jarred Cosart began a rehab assignment with Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, and he allowed two runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has ben on the disabled list since mid-May due to vertigo and right hamstring tightness.

RHP Mat Latos (left knee) will be activated off the disabled list and start Saturday’s game. He will take the rotation spot of LHP Brad Hand, who goes to the bullpen. Latos is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA, which is inconsistent with his career resume. He had a sub-3.50 ERA in his five previous seasons. However, Latos, although only 27 years old, appears to be “an old 27”, meaning that his body is starting to break down after seven years in the big leagues. He missed half the season last year -- he made just 16 starts -- and he has been banged up again this year. Latos’ $9.4 million contract expires this season, and he is a prime candidate to get dumped unless he turns things around quickly. The Marlins are not a patient team, and it’s a safe bet the front office would love to shed his salary and his questionable attitude if they can only find a team willing to take him.